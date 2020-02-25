Students demand merger of textile institute with CUTN

Nearly 100 students from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management (SVPISTM) petitioned District Collector K. Rajamani during the grievances redress day meeting on Monday demanding merger of the institute with the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN).

The students alleged that the Ministry of Textiles(MoT) had not issued any order to CUTN despite approval from a Cabinet Committee.

“From various other sources, we came to know that MoT is having a different plan to convert the institute in to a research centre through Public-Private Partnership mode,” the petition claimed. Merging with CUTN will “enable students carry out research activities in an effective manner” with introduction of postgraduate research courses and Ph.D programmes, the petition claimed. With this demand, the students have been boycotting classes since February 14, the petition said.

Residents allege encroachment

Dalit residents of Ganapathy submitted to a petition to Collector alleging encroachment on a reserved site.

The petition alleged that unknown persons were attempting to build a church and a temple on that site. They requested the Collector to build facilities such as playground, library and community hall on the reserved site.

Pattas sought

Nearly 20 women, who are members of the Coimbatore District All Women Differently Abled Welfare Association, petitioned Mr. Rajamani seeking house site pattas for the differently abled in areas including Ondipudur, Singanallur, Ramanathapuram and Chettipalayam.