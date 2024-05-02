GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student makes hoax bomb threat to police station in Salem

May 02, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A bomb threat received at a police station in Salem on Wednesday turned out to be a prank call by a 14-year-old boy.

The Vazhapadi police station on Wednesday received a phone call claiming that a bomb would explode at the station in a few minutes. Police personnel at the station sprang into action and searched around the premises only to realise that the call was a hoax.

Upon tracing the number from which the call was made, police tracked it down to an elderly person living in Belur, Vazhapadi, and the call was made by his grandson, who studies in Class IX. When questioned, the boy said he was inspired by a scene from a recent film. The police then advised the boy not to repeat this again and instructed his parents to monitor their son’s activities.

