Student kills self in Namakkal

A Class XI student at a government school in Tiruchengode killed self near the school premises on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rithun (15). He was studying at the government school near Thaneerpandhalpalayam. On Thursday, Rithun was allegedly reprimanded by a teacher at the school and was made to stand outside the classroom. Feeling humiliated, Rithun took the extreme step.

Family members and villagers staged a dharna in front of the school demanding action against the teacher. The Tiruchengode police pacified the protesters.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.