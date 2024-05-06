GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Student ends life in college hostel near Coimbatore

May 06, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old student of a private university near Coimbatore ended her life in the college hostel. The police said Charishma Rao, a native of Secunderabad in Telangana, was found dead in her hostel room on Sunday evening.

According to the police, she was doing her first year M. Tech in the institution at Ettimadai. The police said a classmate saw Charishma talking over her mobile phone and entering her room before 5.15 p.m. Sunday. The classmate tried to reach her over the phone at 5.40 p.m. to go to the canteen.

As Charishma did not attend the call, the classmate went to her room to check about her. However, the room was locked from inside. She was found dead in the room when the door was opened.

The hostel authorities informed the K.G. Chavadi police about the incident. The police shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where the post-mortem was performed on Monday. The police have launched an investigation.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / suicide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.