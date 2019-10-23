Stop over-the-counter sale of drugs to combat dengue, druggists told

With sporadic cases of dengue being reported in Coimbatore and neighbouring districts, the Drugs Control Department has directed all pharmacies in the region to ensure that drugs prescribed for dengue and associated conditions are not sold over-the-counter (OTC).

All the pharmacies have been instructed to sell drugs only if the buyer produced a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

The effort is to avoid sale of drugs, including antibiotics, that are commonly purchased by the public over-the-counter and consumed for relief from fever, muscle and joint pain, headache, cold and other related conditions, some of which are also symptoms of dengue.

S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore zone, said that instructions were given to drug inspectors and pharmacy operators to strictly avoid the over-the-counter sale of drugs, at a meeting chaired by P.G. Bhanumathi, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore earlier this month.

“Six drug inspectors and owners of pharmacies in Coimbatore took part in the meeting. They were asked to comply with the directions from the Directorate of Medical Services and Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department on stopping OTC sale of drugs. Notices containing the directions were given to druggists who have been asked to display them at their pharmacies,” he said.

While OTC drugs provide only symptomatic relief -- from fever and associated conditions, the underlying infection could remain undiagnosed.

Only symptomatic relief

“A person having dengue may experience a dip in temperature after consuming an OTC drug or combinations. But the actual cause of fever is not addressed by the medication and the person's platelet level may drop to life-threatening state before getting admitted to a hospital. Druggists have been instructed to advise those coming for OTC drugs to consult a registered medical practitioner or go to the nearby Government hospital,” said Mr. Gurubharathi.

Such meetings will cover all the four districts in Coimbatore zone, namely Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tirupur and Erode. There are 5,000-odd pharmacies in the zone and the enforcement will be monitored by three drug inspectors.

Dr. Bhanumathi said that incidence of dengue was under control in Coimbatore. However, hospitals in Coimbatore were getting dengue patients from neighbouring districts. A dengue ward has been created at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.