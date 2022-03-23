State Women’s Commission chairperson holds review meeting in Dharmapuri

Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women A.S. Kumari held a review meeting at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The review meeting, the first in the district of the newly-appointed chairperson of the commission, sought to ascertain the enabling of the rights of women and protections for women by the various departments.

According to the administration, the review meeting took stock of the various schemes being implemented for women, the livelihood enhancement for women through those schemes, the enabling spaces created by various departments and agencies, in the presence of Collector S. Dhivyadarshini and Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan.

The Women’s Commission has proposed to conduct a workshop in Chennai for the newly-elected women council members in all the Corporations of Tamil Nadu to constitute women’s committees to push forth agendas for the benefit of women.

Speaking at the meeting, Ms. Kumari said, the commission’s mandate is to function as a watchdog to ensure the rights of women and protections available to them are fully enjoyed by women in order for them to lead full lives as individuals. The chairperson urged the administration to create awareness on the toll free helpline for women 181. All departments are mandated to set up Internal complaints committee to deal with complaints of sexual harassment. Any such complaint shall be handled with sensitivity, Ms. Kumari said.