‘State government should create Agricultural Development Corporation’

Dr. Kavidasan, Director, Roots Industries India Limited, moderating a seminar at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair in Coimbatore on Saturday. (From left) S. Gurugnanambiga, K.S. Jean Marseline, N. Senthil Kumar, Venkatesa Palanisamy, V. Nanda Kumar and Akila Muthuramalingam are in the picture. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The State government should come forward to create a new Agricultural Development Corporation in the lines of Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO), to develop agriculture sector, said Dr. Kavidasan, Director, Roots Industries India Limited, at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Fair here on Saturday.

While moderating a seminar on education titled ‘To Build a Bright Future,’ organised on the sidelines of the fair at Brookefields Mall, Dr. Kavidasan highlighted the importance of integrated and empowered learning.

Dr. Akila Muthuramalingam, Principal, KPR Institute of Engineering and Technology, said, “There are lot of advancements and scope in the field of engineering and technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The multi-disciplinary courses in engineering are crucial for the Industry 4.0.”

On the various courses offered at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Dr. Venkatesa Palanisamy, Professor and Head (ARM), TNAU, said the aggregation of different technologies with agriculture had good scope for the future. He also said agricultural research was going on across the country in collaboration with Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Quoting an incident from Abraham Lincoln’s life and the importance of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that made a change in society, advocate V. Nanda Kumar highlighted the importance of pursuing a career in law. He said judiciary strengthened democracy, and Indian National Movement and National Press was spearheaded by advocates in the past.

“Basic science courses are fundamental for research and development. Courses such as 3D organ printing, epidemiology, actuarial sciences and statistics have numerous opportunities even in abroad,” said K.S. Jean Marseline, Dean (in-charge), Sri Krishna Arts and Science College.

N. Senthil Kumar from the Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, Royal Care Hospital, highlighted the importance played by medical field in improving the life expectancy and reducing the maternal and infant mortality rate. He also listed the allied medical courses in paramedical studies and AYUSH.

Stressing the importance of happiness in pursuing studies and career, S. Gurugnanambiga, Tamil Professor at Avinashilingam Institute for Women, said the courses offered in arts colleges such as dance, music and literature provided high degree of satisfaction to the students.