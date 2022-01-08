Coimbatore

Stalin inaugurates international flower auction centre in Hosur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated farm related infrastructure in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, through video conferencing.

In Krishnagiri, the CM inaugurated an international flower auction centre in Hosur built at a cost of ₹ 20.20 crore. The centre has facilities to store 2,000 tonnes of flowers, cold storage unit, auction centre, conference hall, and 16 retail outlets.

In Dharmapuri, the CM inaugurated a facility set up at a cost of ₹ 21.82 crore in the Department of Agriculture Marketing and Agri Business. District Collector S. Divyadarshini and other senior officials, public representatives took part in the programme. The facility consists of a primary food processing unit, a cold storage unit with 2,000 tonne capacity, and a packaging centre.


