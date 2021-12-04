Coimbatore

SSI caught red-handed while taking bribe

Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught a Special Sub-Inspector red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 from a person here.

Kidnapping case

According to official sources, Shanmugham, an SSI with Velagoundampatti police station, allegedly demanded ₹10,000 from Selvakumar in Manathi here to remove his name from the charge-sheet in a kidnapping case registered last year.

Selvakumar alerted the DVAC officials. On Saturday, Selvakumar paid ₹10,000 to Shanmugham and the DVAC sleuths caught the SSI red-handed. Vigilance officials are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 11:59:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ssi-caught-red-handed-while-taking-bribe/article37846328.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY