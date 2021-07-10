Special second dose vaccination camps

Coimbatore Corporation will hold a special vaccination drive on Saturday for persons aged over 65, who had taken the first dose of Covishield. This is to enable them have their second dose of the vaccine without delay.

A release from the civic body said it would hold the camp from 7 a.m. in Ramachetty School (Ward 37 in East Zone), Ammani Ammal School (Ward 23 in West Zone), Government Higher Secondary School in Ganapathy (Ward 46 in North Zone), Corporation Primary School in Selvapuram (Ward 78 in South Zone), and Corporation school in Siddhapudur (Ward 52 in Central Zone). At each of these places, the Corporation would provide 200 vaccines, the release said. The civic body appealed to people to make use of the opportunity and also adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at the vaccination centres.