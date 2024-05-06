GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Southern Railway announces changes in pattern of train services

May 06, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has announced changes in pattern of train services to facilitate engineering works at Vanjipalayam railway yard and Tirupur and Coimbatore railway stations.

(18190) Ernakulam Junction – Tatanagar Junction Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction at 7.15 a.m., will be diverted via Coimbatore Junction on May 7, 9 and 13.

(22504) Dibrugarh - Kanyakumari Vivek Express, scheduled to leave Dibrugarh on May 10, will be regulated for three hours at a convenient location. Due to operational reasons, the train will be diverted via Irugur - Podanur on May 13. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. However, a stoppage of three minutes duration will be provided at Podanur Junction for passengers to deboard or board the train.

(12626) Kerala Express departing Delhi on May 11 will be delayed by one hour and 40 minutes. The train will be diverted via Irugur-Podanur. The train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. A stoppage of three minutes duration will be provided at Podanur Junction.

(12677) Bengaluru-Ernakulam Express will be delayed by one hour on May 13. The train will be diverted via Irugur-Podanur. The train will skip the stoppage at Coimbatore Junction. A stoppage of three minutes duration will be provided at Podanur Junction.

(16843)Tiruchirappalli Junction - Palakkad Town express will be short terminated at Tiruppur station on May 10. The train will not continue to Palakkad town.

