Soliton to support government school students in engineering studies

January 05, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore-based high technology company Soliton Technologies will identify 25 students in government schools who have an aptitude for engineering solutions and support them pursue higher studies.

Ganesh Devaraj, founder of Soliton, and Mekhala Devaraj, co-founder of Soliton, told presspersons here on Thursday that 25 students of classes XI or XII, who are creative and have an aptitude for any stream of engineering will be identified from government schools here and nearby areas.

The students will be handheld for two years and helped to join an engineering college. Soliton will support the studies of the students till they complete their engineering programme.

Mr. Devaraj said the company has 350 employees and it recruits every year. “We look for high calibre engineers. As we grow it will be harder to recruit if we do not improve the engineering education system,” he said.

There were several students who are creative in engineering but may not be competitive in other subjects. The company will work with schools and colleges, train the teachers and improve their capacities to support students who are creative to develop their skills, have tie-ups with colleges, and enrol the identified students in engineering courses. It will join hands with non-governmental organisations to identify the students.

The project is to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the company. Schools and colleges interested in partnering with Soliton in this project should write to silverjubileescholarship@solitontech.com