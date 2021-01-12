Six get three years jail in emu scam

A special court here on Monday sentenced six persons to three years imprisonment in an emu scam involving cheating of 35 investors of ₹ 68.46 lakh.

Fine imposed

A.S. Ravi, judge of the Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act cases, awarded the punishment and imposed a fine of ₹ 18.9 lakh on the six persons and their company – Asian Emu Farms based at Kovaipudur here.

Those punished were K. Subramaniyan of Sukrawarpet, S. Sivakumar of Ramalingam Road (East) at R.S. Puram, V.U. Sutheesh of Ponnaiyarajapuram, G. Sivakumar of Rangai Gowder Street, J. Francis from Thrissur and C. Sivan from Palakkad.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Coimbatore, registered a case against the firm and the accused based on a complaint lodged by P. Sengaliappan of Kuniyamuthur in 2014.

Schemes

The complainant alleged that the firm promised to provide various schemes involving emu birds and it cheated the investors of their money.

The accused were chargesheeted in January 2015.

Of the total fine of ₹ 18.9 lakh imposed on the six accused and the firm, the court ordered to pay ₹ 18 lakh to the 35 investors.

The court issued non-bailable warrants against the six persons who did not appear before the court. It acquitted one accused - P. Paul from Thrissur.