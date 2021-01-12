Six get three years jail in emu scam

A special court here on Monday sentenced six persons to three years imprisonment in an emu scam involving cheating of 35 investors of ₹ 68.46 lakh.
Fine imposed
A.S. Ravi, judge of the Special Court for Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act cases, awarded the punishment and imposed a fine of ₹ 18.9 lakh on the six persons and their company – Asian Emu Farms based at Kovaipudur here.
Those punished were K. Subramaniyan of Sukrawarpet, S. Sivakumar of Ramalingam Road (East) at R.S. Puram, V.U. Sutheesh of Ponnaiyarajapuram, G. Sivakumar of Rangai Gowder Street, J. Francis from Thrissur and C. Sivan from Palakkad.
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Coimbatore, registered a case against the firm and the accused based on a complaint lodged by P. Sengaliappan of Kuniyamuthur in 2014.
Schemes
The complainant alleged that the firm promised to provide various schemes involving emu birds and it cheated the investors of their money.
The accused were chargesheeted in January 2015.
Of the total fine of ₹ 18.9 lakh imposed on the six accused and the firm, the court ordered to pay ₹ 18 lakh to the 35 investors.
The court issued non-bailable warrants against the six persons who did not appear before the court. It acquitted one accused - P. Paul from Thrissur.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath