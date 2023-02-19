Siva’s form embodies gender equality: President Murmu

February 19, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - COIMBATORE

Sivaratri marks the end of the darkness of ignorance and, as Ardhanarishwarar, he denotes gender balance, said President Droupadi Murmu in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The President lit the ‘Mahayogi Yagna’ - a torch - at the Isha Yoga Centre in the district, along with Information and Technology Minister T. Mano Thangaraj, Governor R.N. Ravi and the centre’s founder Jaggi Vasudev during the foundations’ Sivaratri celebrations.

“In the form of Ardhanarishwarar, half male and half female, Siva points to the masculine and feminine sides of every human being and is an expression of the idea of balancing that too – what we call gender balance today,” she said, adding: “Sometimes, I wonder if Siva is the sum total of all our religious feelings and spiritual thinking. Consider the various paths to the ultimate realisation and liberation, which can also be called Mukthi, Moksha and Nirvana.” She said Lord Siva was a deity for all. He is the “guiding light” on any of these paths and symbolises the absolute ‘yogi’. “Sivaratri marks the end of the darkness of ignorance and opens the path of enlightenment. For those in search of higher ideals in life, today is an especially significant occasion.”

Mr. Jaggi Vasudev said, “We were referred to globally as Hind or Hindustan or Bharath. This is because one common thread was, we were seekers. Seekers of what? Seekers of truth and solutions for life, both outside and inward.”

“Not willing to arrive at conclusions. Not willing to seek solace for the moment, but solutions for life today and for the deeper life that is within us, which is the source of life,” he said.

While lighting the fire, he added, “In the next 24 hours, we are committed to bringing a simple form of yoga to at least two billion people on the planet for the well-being of humanity.”

The President also attended the ‘Pancha Bhuta Krya’ event during the celebration. Many music and dance events were held at the function here to mark the foundations’ Sivaratri celebrations. Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan was present.