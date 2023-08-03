Singapore sees “robust recovery” of Indian tourists

August 03, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

Singapore received 5.35 lakh Indian visitors between January and June this year, said G. B. Srithar, regional director, India, Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, Singapore Tourism Board.

Mr. Srithar, who was in Coimbatore on Thursday for a Roundtable Meet, told reporters that there is a “robust recovery” of visitors to Singapore from India. In 2019, 1.41 million visitors from India visited Singapore, which was the third largest next to China and Indonesia. The visitors include leisure travellers - families, young Indians, and cruise holiday makers, and those travelling for business, meetings, etc. Singapore Airlines has direct connectivity between Singapore and 19 Indian cities, four of which are in Tamil Nadu.

The Roundtable meet had 38 Singapore tourism stakeholders who were in the city to renew connections with tourism operators in Coimbatore and nearby places. They provided updates on the refreshed offerings for Indian tourists. Singapore now has several new experiences and attractions. Similar meetings were held in Jaipur and Pune recently, he said.

Wong Renjie, Area Director (Mumbai), India, Middle East, South Asia International Group, added that Singapore has new attractions such as the Bird Paradise next to Singapore Zoo and Museum of Ice Cream. The country also has a packed calendar of events many Indians prefer travelling during long weekends, he said.