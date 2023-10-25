HamberMenu
Signature campaign launched in Coimbatore to press National Dalit Summit’s charter of demands

October 25, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A signature campaign was launched here on Wednesday to press the charter of demands that was arrived at the National Dalit Summit, which was held in Hyderabad in August this year to put out a National Dalit Agenda ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarjan launched the campaign that was organised by Periyarist, Ambedkarite, Communist and Dalit organisations in the city.

According to the organisers, one crore signatures will be collected during various conventions in different States and they will be submitted to the President along with the charter of demands. Ten leaders, who were elected in the Hyderabad summit, will lead a ‘Dalit march’ to the parliament on December 4.

Mr. Natarajan wanted the Union government to increase the working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee from 100 to 200 per year and increase the wage to ₹600 a day.

Athi Thamizhar Peravai founder Athiyaman said the Union government should enact a law to deal with ‘honour’ killings.

CPI State treasurer and former MLA M. Arumugam, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam founder K. Ramakrishnanan, Dravida Tamilar Katchi leader C. Venmani and representatives of various other organisations were present.

