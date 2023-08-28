HamberMenu
Dalit summit wants equitable share in resources

Speakers at the meet have sought protection of dalits’ rights to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of women and men equally

August 28, 2023 05:25 am | Updated 05:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The two-day National Dalit Summit held here on August 26 and 27 has demanded that the government enact a legislation and enforce it stringently to enable dalits have an equitable share in the appropriation and use of the rural and urban common property resources.

Speakers at the meet have sought protection of dalits’ rights to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of women and men equally. The rights must include food, safe drinking water, clothing, housing, public health and medical care, social security and social services.

They also wanted the rights to living wage and to own 5 acres of cultivable land or gainful employment. Further, they wanted proper enforcement of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 and abolition of child labour, according to a statement issued here.

The entrepreneurs among dalits should be given a proportionate reservation in all the government related procurement and other contracts and an independent body including industrialists, dalit members and government officials be formed to improve skills among dalits for establishing medium to large scale industries, the speakers suggested.

