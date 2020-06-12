Shiva Texyarn to make masks, PPE with anti-viral fabric

Technical textile manufacturer Shiva Texyarn, which has joined hands with HeiQ Materials AG and Jintex Corporation, will soon launch masks and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) made of anti-viral fabric.

K.S. Sundararaman, Managing Director of Shiva Texyarn, told The Hindu that the company planned to initially launch masks made of anti-viral fabric in the market in two weeks.

Many were finding it difficult to use masks with filters. Masks used with anti-viral fabric would be convenient to use and protective too, he said.

Enquiries

“We will launch it for domestic and export markets. There are enquiries for exports as these are basically fabric masks which Indian government permits to be exported,” he said.

Cotton, polyester, or viscose fabrics treated with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 can be used for different applications.

“There will be a demand for anti-viral fabric for wider applications in the coming months,” Mr. Sundararaman said.

Certifications

A press release said that the company was currently in the process of getting various international certifications to target the global marketplace for anti-viral fabrics.