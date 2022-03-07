Shanti Ashram honours 110 women frontline leaders in Coimbatore

Women fronline workers who were honoured at Shanti Ashram in the city.

M. Selvi, 60, supervisor at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) worked relentlessly during the pandemic and helped vaccinate 47,500 people.

She was among the 110 women leaders from the frontline who were recognised by the Shanti Ashram as part of celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day. “This is the first time I was given an award,” Ms. Selvi said after receiving the award on Saturday.

R. Gayathri, 26, staff nurse at PSG Hospitals who individually vaccinated 10,000 people with mere 14 months of professional work experience, was among the youngest women frontline workers who were honoured.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said that it was a special moment for her to honour nurses who worked hard throughout the pandemic and honouring them as part of the International Women’s Day is meaningful.

Kezevino Aram, president of Shanti Ashram and founder of International Center for Child and Public Health, remarked that women have always demonstrated their immense capacity to lead and to impact society at multiple levels.

S. Kowsalya, registrar of Avinashilingam University, highlighted the need to make education every girl’s right as a building block to a sustainable tomorrow.

Those honoured included 95 nurses and public health professionals and 15 community development workers who have worked consistently on the frontline during the pandemic.

Shobhana Kumar, writer and founder of Small Differences, was present at the event while Sudha Ramalingam, Head of the Department of Community Medicine at the PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, was involved in various stages of the programme.