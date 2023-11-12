Seven injured by leopard stuck inside house

November 12, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Seven persons, including fire and rescue service personnel were injured when they were trying to capture a leopard which had entered a residence in Attadi near Coonoor on Sunday morning.

Officials said the leopard had entered a house in Brookland Estate in Coonoor early Sunday morning while attempting to hunt dogs being raised in the estate.

The owner of the house notified fire and rescue service personnel, who entered the house in an attempt to capture or chase away the animal when it pounced on them.

Four personnel from the fire and rescue service, one Village Administrative Officer, television media journalist who accompanied the personnel into the house to capture videos of the animal and the owner of the house sustained minor injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Forest department officials, including Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris), D. Venkatesh, are currently at the building, hoping to tranquilise and relocate the leopard which is believed to continue to be stuck inside the house.