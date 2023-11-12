HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seven injured by leopard stuck inside house

Officials said the leopard had entered a house in Brookland Estate in Coonoor early Sunday morning while attempting to hunt dogs being raised in the estate

November 12, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
A leopard had entered into a house at brookland in Coonoor, three persons were injured when they tried to open the door.

A leopard had entered into a house at brookland in Coonoor, three persons were injured when they tried to open the door. | Photo Credit: Sathyamoorthy M

Seven persons, including fire and rescue service personnel were injured when they were trying to capture a leopard which had entered a residence in Attadi near Coonoor on Sunday morning.

Officials said the leopard had entered a house in Brookland Estate in Coonoor early Sunday morning while attempting to hunt dogs being raised in the estate.

The owner of the house notified fire and rescue service personnel, who entered the house in an attempt to capture or chase away the animal when it pounced on them.

Four personnel from the fire and rescue service, one Village Administrative Officer, television media journalist who accompanied the personnel into the house to capture videos of the animal and the owner of the house sustained minor injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Forest department officials, including Conservator of Forests (Nilgiris), D. Venkatesh, are currently at the building, hoping to tranquilise and relocate the leopard which is believed to continue to be stuck inside the house.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.