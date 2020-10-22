Seven convicted in 2017 ATM burglaries in Coimbatore

The Second Judicial Magistrate Court in Coimbatore on Monday convicted seven persons in three cases related to the stealing of ₹30.05 lakh from two ATMs and a burglary attempt at another ATM, all near Peelamedu here on December 9, 2017.

Magistrate N. Gnanasambandam convicted A. Salman alias Mubarak (30), Mousam Khan (34) from Rajasthan, S. Amithkumar (25), Zubair alias Suresh (32), S. Ameen (35) from Haryana, A. Zuber (19) from Rajasthan and A. Zulfiqar (25) from New Delhi for burgling two ATMs on Thaneerpandal Road and the attempt to burgle another ATM on Avinashi Road.

The court awarded three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 to them for burgling two ATMs, and two years’ imprisonment and ₹1000 fine for the attempt to burgle the other ATM.

In addition to the above punishments, Zuber was awarded two years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 for possessing a weapon in the first two burglaries, and two years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,000 for the same offence in the burglary attempt.

The remand period undergone by the seven persons since their arrest was set off against the sentence of imprisonment under Section 428 of the CrPC.

The trial against two accused namely S. Islamudheen (45) from Haryana and I. Mustaq (32) from Rajasthan is yet to be concluded as they were shifted to their respective States for a trial in murder cases.

The ATM burglary case was busted in a joint operation by the police from Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem on December 14, 2017.