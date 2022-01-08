Secretary inspects road construction works in Coimbatore

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Friday inspected two road construction works, said a release from the Coimbatore Corporation.

He went to Saravanampatti to inspect the ₹ 42 lakh road work in Ward 31 and then to Siddha Naidu Layout in Central Zone to check the progress made in the ₹ 10.60 lakh road work.

The Coimbatore Corporation had taken up road construction work under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project, the release said and added that he asked the engineers to ensure quality in construction.

Director, Municipal Administration, P. Ponniah was also present.