Second randomisation of EVMs held in Namakkal, Erode

The second randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that will be used for urban local bodies elections in Namakkal was conducted by District Collector Shreya P. Singh at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The District Collector and District Election Officer conducted the randomisation of voting units in presence of Election Observer for the district J. Innocent Divya, other officials and representatives of political parties.

According to officials, in Kumarapalayam Municipality, 73 EVMs, control units and 15 reserve units have been allotted for the polling that will be held in 73 polling booths.

In Namakkal Municipality, 109 polling booths will be set up and 105 control units, EVMs and 21 additional units have been allotted. In Pallipalayam Municipality, for 44 polling booths, 44 control units and EVMs have been allotted. Nine units have been provided as reserve. In Rasipuram Municipality, 51 polling booths will be set up and 51 EVMs and control units have been allotted. Eleven units have been provided as reserve.

In Tiruchengode Municipality, 88 polling booths will be set up and 88 EVMs and control units have been allotted to the booths here besides the 18 units provided as reserve.

For elections to 19 town panchayats, 318 EVMs and control units have been allotted for the polls and 68 units have been provided as reserve.

In Erode, the second randomisation of EVMs was carried out by District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni through the State Election Commission website in the presence of representatives from the recognised political parties on Tuesday.

Personal Assistants to Collector V. Jegadeesan (Development), Selvaraj (urban bodies election), election officers and representatives from recognised political parties were present.

A total of 1,251 control units and an equal number of ballot units will be used for the polling and the first randomisation was completed here on January 6. All the EVMs were kept in strong rooms at Kamarajar Higher Secondary School at Karungalpalayam under tight surveillance.