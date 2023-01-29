HamberMenu
Search on for Tiruppur woman who allegedly injected husband with poison

January 29, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police are on the lookout for a 35-year-old woman who allegedly injected her husband with poison.

The police said that R. Subramani (52), a powerloom weaver of Kurichi Thottathupalayam near Kunnathur, and his Devi had a dispute regarding sale of family property. On January 15, Subramani fell ill and Devi allegedly administered him an injection and he fainted.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Tiruppur. During the medical examination, the doctors detected poisonous substance in his blood. Based on his complaint, the Kunnathur police registered a case against Devi under section 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code. Special teams have been formed to arrest the accused who is at large.

