SDPI functionary’s son stabbed

A 27-year-old man, son of a local functionary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), was stabbed by two men when he was talking to his woman friend near Ramanathapuram here late on Tuesday.
The injured has been identified as Akil Ahamed from Kottaimedu, near Ukkadam.
The police said that Mr. Ahamed, son of Muhammad Mubarak who is the secretary of SDPI’s one of the local branches, was stabbed when he was talking to his woman friend near Dhanwanthari Temple around 9.15 p.m.
As per the statement given by Ahamed to the police, two men approached them and asked why they were standing there. The men, later identified as Karthik and Sanjay alias Sachin from the locality, also asked Ahamed whether he was into love jihad as the woman friend was from another religion.
According to the police, Karthik drew a knife and stabbed Ahamed on his right chest and right thigh while Sanjay assaulted with an iron rod.
Ahamed was admitted to a hospital where doctors said his condition was stable.
The Ramanathapuram police said that they were on the lookout for Karthik and Sanjay in connection with the assault.
