School teacher mobilises fund to help 100 people

A teacher working in a government-aided school mobilised fund to provide groceries to daily wagers and members of Narikuravar community in Perur, on the outskirts of Coimbatore city, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. S. Annadhanalakshmi, a Tamil teacher from T.A. Ramalinga Chettiar Higher Secondary School at Saibaba Colony, and her colleagues pooled money to buy groceries and donated it to 100 people on behalf of the school. “I was born and raised in Perur, so I knew who were suffering due to the lockdown,” she said. She supplied groceries from March 26 to March 28 to around 50 daily wage labourers working in a farm in Perur and 50 members from the Narikuravar community. Each were given about 3 kg rice and vegetables such as onion, tomato, brinjal and cabbage along with cooking oil and biscuits.

“My family members helped me in packing the materials,” she said. Using a two-wheeler, the groceries were supplied to 100 persons in three days, Ms. Annadhanalakshmi said.