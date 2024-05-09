GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

School Education Department Secretary inspects school buses in Namakkal

Published - May 09, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
School Education Department secretary J. Kumaragurubaran and Namakkal District Collector S. Uma inspected school buses on Thursday.

School Education Department secretary J. Kumaragurubaran and Namakkal District Collector S. Uma inspected school buses on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The School Education Department Secretary and Namakkal District Monitoring Officer, J. Kumaragurubaran, conducted an inspection of school buses in the district on Thursday.

The inspection was carried out after the state government instructed officials to assess the fitness of school buses before the commencement of the academic year under the supervision of the district-level interdepartmental committee. District Collector S. Uma inspected school buses at the Namakkal Armed Reserve Ground.

A total of 622 school buses, falling within the jurisdiction of the Namakkal North Regional Transport Office (270 buses) and the Namakkal South RTO Office (352 buses), were inspected. During the inspection, a demonstration was held for school bus drivers and others in charge on emergency protocols. Subsequently, drivers underwent eye and physical examinations.

Mr. Kumaragurubaran later surveyed ongoing scheme works, including the construction of a ration shop worth ₹9.76 lakh in Velagoundampatti, a motor room costing ₹27.60 lakh in Marukalampatti, new classrooms valued at ₹63.54 lakh in Kumaramangalam Government High School, and additional classrooms costing ₹42.72 lakh in Tiruchengode Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Additionally, urban drinking water distribution works amounting to ₹2.83 crore in Tiruchengode Municipality were also inspected. Kumaragurubaran further assessed the progress of the laying of drinking water pipelines at Ilupuli and interacted with the public to gather feedback on the quantity and quality of water supplied to them.

Later in the day, Mr. Kumaragurubaran conducted a review meeting with officials from every department officials at Namakkal Collectorate. Addressing the officials, Kumaragurubaran emphasized the need to ensure adequate drinking water to residents across the five municipalities, 19 town panchayats, and 322 panchayats in the district. He urged prompt rectification of any issues with drinking water pipelines and proposed additional water supply through trucks in areas facing water scarcity.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.