Sambar deer at Ooty park to be let into the wild

The move is being made with the consent of Chief Wildlife Warden

The last surviving deer at the Ooty Deer Park are to be released into the wild.

According to officials, there are less than 15 Sambar deer left at the park which has been closed for the last few years due to the Central Zoo Authority of India deeming the facility as not meeting requirements to continue operations. The facility is being managed by the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

On Tuesday, a cage was placed to start trapping the deer so that they could be released back into the wild. Speaking to The Hindu, MTR Field Director K.K. Kaushal said the animals had already been checked for diseases they could be carrying and had been deemed fit for release.

“We will slowly start releasing the deer in a phased manner into the reserve forests in the Nilgiris,” he said, and added that the move was being undertaken with the consent of the Chief Wildlife Warden.

There had been plans to rehabilitate the deer at zoos across the State, but they were dropped due to concerns about the health and well-being of the animals, especially during transportation to other facilities.