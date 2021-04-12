Salem reports 158 cases, Erode sees 117

As many as 158 positive cases were reported in Salem on Monday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 98 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 72 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all case were indigenous.

Erode district reported 117 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 16,049. While 19 persons were discharged, 607 persons continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 119 fresh cases on a single day, while 24 patients got discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 578 cases as of Monday. A total of ,9275 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 98 fresh cases, while seven patients got discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 272. As of date, a total 7,156 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.