Salem district reports 30 new cases

Salem district reported 30 cases taking the district’s tally to 32,065. While 35 persons were discharged, 322 persons continue to be under treatment.
Erode district reported 22 new cases taking the district’s tally to 14,030. While 34 persons were discharged, 186 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 147.
Namakkal district reported 12 cases taking the district’s tally to 11,421. A total of 13 persons were discharged, while 141 persons continue to be under treatment.
Krishnagiri recorded 13 new COVID cases and five discharged cases. This has taken the total number of current cases to 73 and the total number of infections in the district to 7,980.
In Dharmapuri, four new cases were reported and two persons were discharged. This has taken the total number of current cases to 67 cases and total number of infections to 6,515 cases.
