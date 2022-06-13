Salem Corporation to renovate and construct toilets at a cost of ₹1.5 crore

The Corporation will renovating and constructing public and community toilets in the city at a cost of ₹ 1.50 crore.

Minister of Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru had announced in the Assembly in April that 110 new toilets would be built in Corporations and municipalities at a cost of ₹ 27.21 crore, and 500 toilets would be renovated across the State at a cost of ₹25 crore. Based on the announcement, the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) instructed all Corporations and Municipalities to identify the places to provide toilets and renovation.

Based on the CMA direction, the Corporation decided to construct two new community toilets and one public toilet and renovate five community toilets at a total cost of ₹ 1.5 crore.

The new community toilets would be constructed on Carpet Street in ward 34 at a cost of ₹35 lakh and at Old Bus Stand multi-parking stand in ward 32 at a cost of ₹25 lakh. At Seelanaickenpatti in ward 60, a public toilet would be constructed at a cost of ₹ 35 lakh. The five community toilets would be renovated at a cost of ₹35 lakh, including at Rangapuram in ward 50, Solampallam in ward 21, Periyar Street in ward 20, Ram Nagar in ward 15 and Kondalampatti in ward 50.

Oficials said that the Corporation would identify toilets that are in a dilapidated condition. Based on funds availability the civic body would renovate the toilets and new toilet facilities would be provided in necessary places.