Rural police launch ‘DAD’ to curb drugs

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have launched a special drive codenamed ‘DAD’ (Drive Against Drugs) which aims at curbing the sale of narcotic substances in the district.

An initiative of Superintendent of Police S. Selvanagarathinam, 10 persons have been arrested on charges of possessing ganja in the special drive in the last two days. The police seized a total of 8.660 kg of ganja from them.

A senior police officer said a list of persons involved in drug peddling was prepared as part of launching DAD. A total of 150 persons were identified of which 50 were sellers of ganja and the remaining 50 were its users.

Police teams formed in each stations in Coimbatore rural would track the activities of these persons. More persons would be added to the list in the coming days, based on inputs from peddlers and users questioned by the police. The officer added that the police would also initiate proceedings for detention under provisions of the Goondas Act against offenders who were fit for it.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Jubin Varghese from Thondamuthur, Akshayadas from Annnur, Pichaimani from Thudiyalur, Poovarasan from Thottipalayam, Ajith from Mettupalayam, Tamilselvan and Pavithran from Pollachi and seized 5.260 kg of ganja from them.

The police on Thursday arrested Mujeeb Rahaman of Mettupalayam, Das alias Maria Soosai of Valparai and Kathiresan of Sulthanpet and seized 3.40 kg ganja from them.

The police said information on drug peddling could be passed on to the rural police control room at 94981-81212 and WhastApp number 77081-00100.