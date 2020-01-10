Rural police form Special Intelligence Cell

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have formed a Special Intelligence Cell (SIC), similar to the ones operated by Coimbatore and Madurai city police.

Main function

The main function of the cell is to monitor elements distorting communal harmony, besides those engaged in anti-national and terrorism related activities.

The cell is headed by a woman inspector. Six personnel will work under the inspector in the five subdivisions of the rural police namely Perur, Periyanaickenpalayam, Karumathampatty, Pollachi and Valparai.

Periyanaickenpalayam subdivision alone, under which communally sensitive Mettupalayam falls, has two officers working for the SIC.

The provision for an SIC was sanctioned by the Director General of Police J.K Tripathy after superintendent of police Sujit Kumar sought the same when the former had come to Coimbatore in July last year.