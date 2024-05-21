GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Run-off rainwater causes death of fishes in Nanjarayan tank; not an unusual phenomenon, say officials 

Since rainwater enters into the water body with rich nutrients washed down the soil gradient passing through agricultural fields, it alters the PH level, impacting oxygen presence in the water body, according to the officials

Published - May 21, 2024 06:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Officials say that the death of fishes in Nanjarayan tank in Tiruppur district was due to natural causes, and not unusual during rainy season.

Officials say that the death of fishes in Nanjarayan tank in Tiruppur district was due to natural causes, and not unusual during rainy season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dead fishes were found floating in Nanjarayan Tank Bird Sanctuary in Uthukuli Taluk of Tiruppur district as a fallout of the current spell of heavy rainfall.

Amid apprehension among local residents that the act of industries releasing untreated effluents with water flowing into the tank could be the cause, officials explained that the death of fishes in the tanks and ponds was due to natural causes, and was not unusual during rainy season.

Since rainwater enters into the water body with rich nutrients washed down the soil gradient passing through agricultural fields, it alters the PH (measure of acidity and alkalinity) level, impacting oxygen presence in the water body, according to the officials.

Allaying apprehensions of the local residents about water contamination due to effluents in the little over 125 hectare tank, which was notified by the State Government as the 17th bird sanctuary in 2022, Ravindran, president, Nature Society of Tiruppur, said microbes from treated effluents and sewage are, in fact, essential for proliferation of the fish population.

The death of fish during the rainy season will not affect the food chain in the bird sanctuary since the deaths of fishes are confined to the points of fresh water intrusion, Mr. Ravindran explained.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.