RPF steps up vigil on trains and stations

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is keeping a special watch on trains and stations to check movement of valuable goods and cash in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in various States.

According to RPF officials, they are maintaining a vigil to check movement of hawala cash, silver and gold jewellery and other valuable goods which are often used to distribute for votes during elections. They are also keeping a vigil to check a movement of narcotic and other contraband goods and wildlife items.

The RPF recently held three persons in two instances who illegally transported silver and gold jewellery in trains between Salem and Chennai and they were handed over to respective departments. K.V. Rathish Babu, Assistant Security Commissioner, Salem Railway Division, said that special vigil is being maintained across all stations to restrict movement of such goods to election-bound States. He said that the RPF itself would register cases in case of movement of narcotic drugs under NDPS Act and in case of other goods, it is handed over to departments concerned in respective jurisdiction.