Rozgar Mela: PM distributes 158 appointments in Coimbatore

September 26, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan, hands over appointment order to a recruit at Rozgar Mela in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan, hands over appointment order to a recruit at Rozgar Mela in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With a total of 51,000 new recruits from across the country, Coimbatore witnessed the appointment of 158 candidates at the 9th edition of the Rozgar Mela by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on Tuesday. . Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan attended the Mela at Sri Krishna Institute of Engineering here.

The recruits will join the Central government in the Departments of Posts, Indian Audit and Accounts, Atomic Energy, Revenue and Higher Education, and the Ministries of Defence and Health and Family Welfare, among others.

In Coimbatore, the recruits received their appointment letters for the Department of Posts, CGST and Central Excise and Bank and FCI. Sumitha Ayodhya, Postmaster General, Western region, Coimbatore, was also present at the event.

“Since the inception of the Rozgar scheme in August of 2022, the Prime Minister promised to provide 10 lakh jobs by 2024. With two more months left, we have given nine lakh jobs, making it a grand success,” the Minister said. The newly-inducted recruits will be provided with an online module Karmayogi Prarambh, 68 e-learning courses have been made available for self-training using any device.

