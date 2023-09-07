Road caves in at Chithode on Coimbatore-Salem National Highway, motorist falls in, suffers injuries

September 07, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - ERODE

A portion of the road caved in, in Pachapalimedu near Chithode on the Coimbatore – Salem National Highway, on the night of Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The incident took place near an area where a pipeline for the Athikadavu–Avinashi water project was laid along the road, a few months ago. The caved-in portion spanned about three feet. A two-wheeler fell into the damaged portion, and the rider suffered injuries, and was admitted to a hospital. Police subsequently barricaded the spot, and vehicles were diverted on to the national highway to prevent untoward incidents.

On Thursday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began restoration work by removing the damaged portion and replacing it. Police personnel were posted in the area to monitor vehicle diversions.