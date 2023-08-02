HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inactive southwest monsoon delays launch of Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme in Coimbatore

August 02, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Formal commissioning of the eagerly anticipated Athikadavu Avinashi Scheme, expected at this time of the year, could take a little longer due to what is perceived in official circles as erratic nature of southwest monsoon.

Absence of the continuity in the rainfall had meant inadequate flow in the Bhavani river, from where the scheme envisages tapping 1.5 tmc surplus water, hampering the test and trial run process for determining the extent of recharge in the specified extent of water bodies.

Testing has, so far, been completed in 863 out of 1,045 water bodies, and completion of the task in the remaining 182 water bodies hinges on the further flow in the Bhavani river, Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department, Coimbatore region, S. Sivalingam said.

Though the testing and trial run began on February 20, the process could not be completed due to the decline in flow in the Bhavani river. The project entails supplying water in pipelines through six of the eight pumps (two to be kept in reserve), Mr. Sivalingam said, adding that all aspects pertaining to construction have been completed.

On their part, farmers exude hope that the State government will formally launch the scheme during the end of August. It is based on the expectation of some spells of rainfall in between, such that the water bodies could be recharged for facilitating raising of crops during September-October, Athikadavu Sampath, a functionary of a farmers’ association said.

Pipelines running to a cumulative length of 1,058 km links the 1,045 water bodies with a combined ayacut of 24,468 acres in drought-prone locations in Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts.

The pumping under the scheme will be limited to 250 cusecs for 70 days to recharge the water bodies in Perundurai, Chennimalai, Nambiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Bhavanisagar, Uthukuli, Avinashi, Tiruppur, Annur, Sulur, Sarkarsamakulam, Periyanaickenpalayam and Karamadai blocks, it is learnt.

Alongside making possible irrigation in arid expanses, the scheme’s significance lies in augmenting groundwater and fulfilling the drinking water needs in the drought-hit areas.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.