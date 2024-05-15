GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Review meeting on the enforcement of legal protections for children held

May 15, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

District Collector K.M.Sarayu chaired a review meeting, organised here recently by the Department of Social Welfare and the District Child Protection unit, on child protection and enforcement of protective legislations and action taken on crimes against children.

Addressing the stakeholders, Ms. Sarayu impressed upon the police not to commit delays in POCSO cases and to book offenders of child sexual abuse and violence immediately. The social welfare department was asked to ensure the continuing education of the children, and the police was asked to ensure the compensation to the child under the POCSO Act. Ms. Sarayu emphasised on quick response and action on complaints under the POCSO Act.

