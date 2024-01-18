GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents stage protests in the Nilgiris, demand Goondas Act be invoked against rape accused  

January 18, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Thalaikundah staging a road roko on Gudalur, Masinagudi, Udhagamandalam road on Thursday.

Residents of Thalaikundah staging a road roko on Gudalur, Masinagudi, Udhagamandalam road on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Residents of Thalakundah on the outskirts of Udhagamandalam town blocked the Ooty-Gudalur Road as well as the Ooty-Masinagudi Road on Thursday morning, demanding that a 23-year-old man, accused of sexually assaulting a minor, be booked under the Goondas Act.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Ajith, an area resident, had sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl whom he had lured into a thicket when she was returning home on Wednesday evening. Area residents, who heard the cries of the child, were said to have chased Ajith and assaulted him before handing him over to the Pudumund police.

Both the victim as well as Ajith were admitted to the government medical college and hospital in Udhagamandalam.

Following the incident, local residents staged a protest and blocked all traffic at the crucial Thalakundah Junction, demanding that the accused be arrested and booked under the Goondas Act. Police said Ajith had already been charged under six sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Top officials from the Nilgiris district police as well as the Revenue department rushed to the spot and held talks with residents, promising action against Ajith. After a prolonged discussion, the residents discontinued their protests. The protests led to huge traffic jams for up to 10 km on either side of the Thalakundah Junction. However, police managed to restore traffic flow soon afterwards.

Police officials said Ajith had already been arrested in December, 2022 for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the same area and had been recently released on bail.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.