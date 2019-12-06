Residents stage hunger strike demanding basic amenities

Residents of a few colonies near Kitchipalayam staged a hunger strike on Thursday demanding basic amenities in the area.

Residents from Ashok Nagar and a few other colonies at Pachapatti staged a hunger strike by sitting on the road near Amman temple here demanding basic amenities like tar roads, drainage facilities and regular collection of waste.

They also demanded that public toilets should be available for use during night as well. The residents complained that there isn’t proper road facilities or drainage facilities in the locality.

Despite repeated complaints, the Salem Corporation has not taken any action, they added.

Prakash, one of the residents here said, “there are no proper roads here. The drains in the area aren’t cleared regularly, due to which, the channels are clogged and during rains, rainwater mixes with sewage and enters houses.”

Another resident here said that the public toilets here are closed in the night, making it difficult for women and children. “Public toilets here are closed in the nights on most of the days. Due to this, women and children find it difficult to attend to nature’s call in the night,” he said.

The residents said that they would continue the protests until necessary action is taken.

Later, senior police officials and Corporation officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters. The protesters dispersed from after Corporation officials promised them that necessary action would be taken.