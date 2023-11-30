Residents of Vilankombai tribal settlement in Erode district seek road connectivity

November 30, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - ERODE

As water in four streams in the locality frequently affects the movement of vehicles from the Vilankombai tribal settlement inside the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan said a road of 4 km on an alternative route, would solve the issue permanently.

The hamlet, with 45 tribal families, is located in the Kongarpalayam Panchayat in T.N. Palayam block and can be reached via a 7 km forest road and then crossing the four streams that enter the Gunderipallam reservoir. During the rains, water flow in the streams prevents the movement of vehicles and the pickup van that transports students to schools in Vinoba Nagar (7 km away) and Kongarpalayam (10 km away) cannot be operated. Due to recent rains, the vehicle could not be operated and 32 students of Vilankombai and 18 students of Kembanur tribal settlement have not been able to reach their schools for over two weeks.

The area falls under the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency, and Mr. Subbarayan visited the hamlets recently. Residents here insisted on a motorable road, which they said, would solve their long-pending problem. People told the MP that they presently use a 4 km pathway to reach the hamlet and a road can be laid on it.

After discussions, the MP asked the Block Development Office at T.N. Palayam to measure the pathway and prepare a proposal for a road. He told officials that if land required for the road was less than one hectare of forest land, it could be obtained for developmental projects with permission from the District Forest Officer. Hence, he asked officials to measure the land as no trees need to be cut for the proposed road.

“Construction of four bridges across the streams is not viable as a huge cost is involved. But a road of 4 km is viable,” he added.