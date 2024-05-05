Residents demand action against textile mill in Coimbatore district

May 05, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of Kalyansundaram Nagar in Narasimhanaikenpalayam have warned of surrendering their family cards, voter ID cards aadhaar cards if the local body failed to take action on a textile mill operating in the area.

According to R. Jeevanandam, a resident of Kalyansundaram Nagar, plans were made for a private mill in the neighbourhood three years ago. However, a representation was made to the Kurudampalayam panchayat, preventing the unit from being set up.

Nevertheless, the textile mill has been operating in the area for the past eight months, and the resulting dust and noise has affected children and the elderly in the area, Mr. Jeevanandam alleged.

In response, the residents submitted a memorandum to the Tamil Nadu CM Helpline. Subsequently, officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, after visiting the unit, confirmed that they had not granted permission for its operation, and advised that action should be taken by the local body.

Consequently, the residents approached the panchayat once again. However, as of yet, no action has been taken, and Jeevanandam stated that residents will have no choice but to surrender their Aadhaar, PDS, and voter ID cards.