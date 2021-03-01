Rescind transfer orders:DMK

Alleging that the Coimbatore Corporation had issued transfer orders after the Model Code of Conduct came into force, DMK Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik has urged the Election Commission of India to rescind the orders.
In a statement, Mr. Karthik alleged that after the poll conduct came into force on February 26, the Corporation had on February 27 issued back-dated orders to transfer seven assistant commissioners and three administrative officers.
The transfer of assistant commissioners and administrative officers would not help the smooth conduct of election, which was only a little more than a month away.
This had cast doubts over the free and fair conduct of election.
This was only a continuation of what one had witnessed during the AIADMK regime, Mr. Karthik said and added it had become a routine to transfer honest officers or place in them compulsory wait or post them to a junior position.
The transfer orders were against the Model Code of Conduct. The Election Commission should take note of those orders and issue necessary instructions to the Corporation to undo the transfers.
