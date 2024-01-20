Representatives of rail passengers call for direct train to Tambaram suiting IT professionals

January 20, 2024 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Citing the overwhelming patronage for the special train operated between Coimbatore and Tambaram in view of Pongal festival, representatives of rail passengers have called for the introduction of a permanent train in the Tiruppur-Erode-Salem-Perambur-Chennai Egmore route.

The Coimbatore Junction - Tambaram Special train that was operated on January 16 and 17 was fully booked in a matter of a few days, K. Jayaraj, member, Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, Southern Railway, said. The train that departed from Coimbatore at 8.45 p.m. to reach Tambaram at 5.20 a.m. the following day saw extensive patronage by IT professionals in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem districts, Mr. Jayaraj said.

With a composition of three AC 3-tier, 12 AC three-tier Economy, two sleeper class, two general second class, and one luggage-cum-brake van coaches, the train had stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpet, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur and Chennai Egmore.

The Southern Railway, it is learnt, had proposed such a train along this route during the Inter-Railway Time Table Coordination (IRTTC) conference at Puri in 2019, considering its utility for IT professionals working in companies at Tambaram, Velacheri, Siruseri, along Old Mahabalipuram Road, and Mahindra City.

Also, the time of the train’s arrival at Chennai Egmore will be convenient for passengers to board Rajdhani, Duronto and Garibrath express trains at the Chennai Central Station, Mr. Jayaraj said.

According to data from Redbus, 146 omnibuses operate during weekends and 111 buses on weekdays from Coimbatore, in addition to those operated by the state transport corporation. Mr. Jayaraj stated that if passenger movement from Pollachi, Tiruppur, and Erode are factored in, the numbers will be much higher.

On its part, the Anamalai Train Passengers Welfare Association has sought a train to Chennai Egmore/ Tambaram via Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul, Tiruchi and Villupuram. A new train named ‘Anamalai Express’ has to be operated from Palakkad to Chennai Egmore/ Tambaram with a stoppage at Anamalai Road Railway Station, S. Prasad, Secretary of Anamalai Train Passengers Welfare Association, emphasised in a recent representation to the Union Railway Ministry.