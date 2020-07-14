Relief for school vehicles sought

The Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation, Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools’ Association have sought relief in statutory compliances for school vehicles in view of the continued shut down of schools and the persisting lockdown. They have called for a freeze to road tax and toll tax up to September 2020.

The Association has called for suspension of vehicle and road tax and other compliance under the Motor Vehicles Act, for school and college vehicles.According to the Association, there are thousands of school vehicles that have been off roads since a week before the national lockdown.

The vehicle drivers and conductors have been rendered jobless since the lockdown. The lockdown had hit the workers and also the owners of motor vehicles with no avenues to revenue generation.

Earlier, the association members held a demonstration.