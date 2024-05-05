GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Relax the model code of conduct in TN, says industry body

May 05, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT) has appealed to Satyabrata Sahoo, Chief Electoral officer (CEO), Tamil Nadu, to relax the model code of conduct in Tamil Nadu.

In a memorandum to the CEO, J. James, president of TACT, said, that election dates were announced on March 16 and the Lok Sabha elections were held in Tamil Nadu on April 19 for all 39 constituencies. However, the model code of conduct is in place till June 4.

For a period 80 days, people in the State will be unable to present their grievances to the government and the government will be unable to discharge its duties. This affects the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu. The public and the government will not be able to work together on any issue for 47 days after elections were held in the State.

The counting centres should have separate election officials and the model code of conduct should be relaxed in Tamil Nadu, the association said.

Coimbatore

