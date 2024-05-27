Relatives of murdered youth stage protest outside hospital in Erode

Following the murder of a 21-year-old youth at Malayampalayam in Kodumudi block in Erode in the late hours of Sunday, the parents and relatives of the victim staged a protest outside the Government Headquarters Hospital in Erode here on Monday seeking the arrest of the accused, and demanding action against the Inspector of Police of Malayampalayam police station for failing to act.

The police said that S. Harish of Muniyappan Palayam left with his friend Gowtham on a two-wheeler to consume liquor at Sanarmedu Road in the area. Another youth, identified as Vellingiri, intercepted the two-wheeler and had an altercation with Harish. Vellingiri allegedly took a knife and stabbed Harish in the neck and fled the spot. Harish died on the way to hospital. As the news spread, parents and relatives gathered at the hospital.

They gathered in front of the mortuary and staged a sit-in. Later, they threatened to stage a protest on the road and rushed towards the entrance. But, the policemen closed the gate and prevented their march. ‘

The protesters said that Harish and Vellingiri had a dispute over a love affair, and had attacked each other during a temple festival. They took up the matter earlier with the Inspector, who failed to act. They alleged that Vellingiri’s friends were also involved in the murder. If the Inspector had taken action, the murder could have been prevented, the relatives said. Later, the protesters forcefully opened the gate and staged a protest outside the hospital.

M. Sathish Kumar, Revenue Divisional Officer, Erode, and senior police officials held talks with the protesters and assured them of proper action, after which the protest was withdrawn.