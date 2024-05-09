Recruitment drive for 108 ambulance pilots, emergency medical technicians in Coimbatore on May 11

A special recruitment camp for the posts of pilots and emergency medical technician (EMT) for the 108 ambulance services will be held at two places in Coimbatore on May 11.

The drive will be held at the Corporation Dispensary at Devangapet on Mecricar Road and the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applicants appearing for EMT’s post should be aged between 19 and 30. They should have completed B.Sc nursing or general nursing and midwifery or diploma in medical laboratory technology or auxiliary nursing and midwifery or life science. The salary for the post is ₹16,200.

Candidates for the post of ambulance pilots should be male aged between 24 and 35 years, with a height not less than 162.5 cm. They should have completed Class X and completed three years after getting their driving licence. The salary for the post is ₹15,820.

Applicants should bring originals and copies of relevant certificates, driving licence (for pilots) and documents for proof of address. For details, contact 91541 89423.