Rajasthan invites investments

Rajasthan has invited industries here to explore investment opportunities at its industrial areas.

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) held a meeting here on Wednesday.

Officials of RIICO told the participants that Rajasthan has 348 industrial areas spread over 48,000 acres and 40,000 units operate at the parks. Nearly 20,000 plots are available for occupancy.

The State is in the process of developing 35 new industrial areas.

Investors here can look at opportunities in areas such as conventional energy (solar and wind), stones, textiles, ceramics, IT, handicrafts, automobile, and manufacturing. The new industrial policy of the State offers several incentives. The Rajasthan Government recently announced the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme, 2019, with a vision to generate employment opportunities to those in the State, promote rapid and sustainable economic growth, and support manufacturing and service sectors. The State conducts investor meets across the country to reach out to industrialists and to arrive at mutually beneficial tie-ups.

The officials gave details of the benefits available to those investing in the State.

President of Jain International Trade Organisation, Coimbatore, Ramesh Bafna, inaugurated the meeting. SK Gupta, Senior DGM of RIICO, and Tarun Jain, DGM (finance) of RIICO, took part.

Coimbatore chatpers of JITO and TiE, Coimbatore Management Association, Rajasthan Foundation, Coimbatore Welfare Association and FICCI FLO jointly organised the event here.